Not watermelon, what really killed Mumbai family of 4

The tragic deaths of a Mumbai family of four last week, initially blamed on a contaminated watermelon, may have been caused by poisoning. The victims were 45-year-old Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen (35), and their children Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16). They had hosted a dinner for five relatives on Saturday night with mutton pulao. After the guests left, the family ate watermelon around 1am and fell ill by 5am with severe vomiting and diarrhea.

Autopsy findings Unusual green discoloration in organs According to a report by NDTV, which cited sources, initial forensic tests have revealed an unusual green discoloration in some organs of the victims, including the brain, heart, and intestines. This is not a common finding in food poisoning cases. Further complicating matters, morphine, a cited powerful painkiller, was found in Abdullah Dokadia's body. Investigators are now trying to determine if this was due to previous medical treatment or accidental exposure.

Ongoing investigation FDA awaits scientific confirmation The state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has clarified that there is no direct link between the watermelon and the deaths of the Dokadia family. They are awaiting scientific confirmation before drawing any conclusions. The viscera of all four victims have been sent for chemical analysis as part of this ongoing investigation.

Advertisement