November 28 Mizoram joins women-led pledge to end child marriage
On November 28, more than 45,000 people across Mizoram pledged to end child marriage as a women-led grassroots campaign was organized to mark the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage.
The event, organized by Just Rights for Children (JRC) with its partner groups, brought together survivors and women leaders for torchlight processions and candle marches in 100 villages.
Mizoram child marriage down to 6%
The campaign spotlighted how child marriage affects lives and celebrated survivors who shared their stories.
Good news: Mizoram's child marriage rate dropped from 8% to 6%, compared with a national decline.
JRC says it has helped stop more than 650,000 child marriages in India in three years.
With religious leaders and wedding service providers joining the pledge (and a new U.N.-backed international day), the movement is gaining real momentum.