Now, you can study at another IIT campus
The IITs have announced a new exchange program where you can spend a semester or take select courses at another IIT campus—and credits may be transferred to your home institute subject to curriculum mapping and institute approvals.
It's designed to give students more academic freedom and let them explore different fields across other IIT campuses.
How it works
To keep things simple, academic teams are mapping out course equivalency so credits transfer easily between campuses.
Each IIT decides how many visiting students they can host based on space.
As IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti puts it, our students can now experience life and learning at another IIT while still earning credits here.
The goal? More collaboration, fresh perspectives, and building a stronger community among students from different parts of the country.
Why this matters
With student mobility on the rise for internships and projects, this program makes it easier than ever to connect with new people and ideas—plus get a taste of campus life somewhere totally new.