Now, you can study at another IIT campus

How it works

To keep things simple, academic teams are mapping out course equivalency so credits transfer easily between campuses.

Each IIT decides how many visiting students they can host based on space.

As IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti puts it, our students can now experience life and learning at another IIT while still earning credits here.

The goal? More collaboration, fresh perspectives, and building a stronger community among students from different parts of the country.