NPPA cuts prices on 543 anticancer drugs from Nov 9
Big news for anyone affected by cancer: starting November 9, 2026, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is cutting prices on 543 anticancer medicines across India.
This move is set to make treatments more affordable and could save patients an estimated ₹2,500-3,500 crore annually in out-of-pocket spending, definitely a welcome relief for many families.
NPPA targets 137 non-scheduled anticancer drugs
The price drop mainly targets 137 non-scheduled anticancer drugs as part of NPPA's push to keep medicine costs fair.
Some of the biggest cuts are for Palbociclib and Thiotepa, with prices dropping over 90%. Other key drugs like Pertuzumab and Bevacizumab are also getting cheaper.
With India's cancer drug market at ₹12,500 crore, these changes should make a real difference in helping more people access life-saving treatments.