NPPA sets new MRP for 42 essential medicines under DPCO
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) just set new maximum retail prices for 42 must-have medicines: think treatments for diabetes, infections, heart issues, and pain relief.
Announced on April 30 under the Drugs Prices Control Order, this move aims to keep important meds more affordable.
Heads up: these prices don't include GST, which can be added only if it's actually paid to the government.
Specific price caps and compliance requirements
Some key updates: common combos like aceclofenac-paracetamol-serratiopeptidase are now capped at ₹10.18 per tablet; cholesterol-lowering atorvastatin-ezetimibe ranges from ₹21.36 to ₹32.46 depending on dosage; and heart-protective clopidogrel-aspirin-atorvastatin capsules cost between ₹6.19 and ₹8.80 each.
Antibiotics and anti-diabetic drugs also made the list, plus a few premium therapies priced above ₹100 per tablet.
Drugmakers have to follow these new limits and update their price lists, while retailers must clearly display them — or risk penalties under strict government rules that override any older pricing orders.