NPPA sets new MRP for 42 essential medicines under DPCO

Specific price caps and compliance requirements

Some key updates: common combos like aceclofenac-paracetamol-serratiopeptidase are now capped at ₹10.18 per tablet; cholesterol-lowering atorvastatin-ezetimibe ranges from ₹21.36 to ₹32.46 depending on dosage; and heart-protective clopidogrel-aspirin-atorvastatin capsules cost between ₹6.19 and ₹8.80 each.

Antibiotics and anti-diabetic drugs also made the list, plus a few premium therapies priced above ₹100 per tablet.

Drugmakers have to follow these new limits and update their price lists, while retailers must clearly display them — or risk penalties under strict government rules that override any older pricing orders.