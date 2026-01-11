NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport over alleged defamation of PM Modi

Why he was held—and what happened next

Patil's detention followed a Look Out Circular issued last month and an FIR based on allegedly defamatory posts.

He wasn't arrested due to his UK citizenship and was released after questioning, but must appear if called.

Opposition leaders quickly criticized the government's actions—one calling them "cowardly" and another accusing the government of "misusing power to throttle democracy."

Patil says he'll talk with his legal team before deciding next steps.