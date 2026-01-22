NRI YouTuber Sangram Patil detained over anti-BJP posts

Detentions, travel ban, and legal fight

Patil was held for 15 hours when he landed in Mumbai, then stopped again days later while trying to fly back to Manchester because of an active Look Out Circular (LOC).

Even after cooperating with authorities and providing written replies, the LOC stayed in place.

Now he's taken the matter to Bombay High Court to get both the FIR and LOC dropped.

The court sought the Maharashtra government's response to Patil's plea challenging the FIR and LOC.

Meanwhile, Patil says these actions are restricting his freedom of movement and expression as a British citizen.