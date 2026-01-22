NRI YouTuber Sangram Patil detained over anti-BJP posts
Sangram Patil, a UK-based doctor and popular YouTuber from Maharashtra, was detained at Mumbai airport on January 10 for his anti-BJP social media posts.
His case has sparked a debate about free speech in India, with activist Vijay Kumbhar calling the police response "hasty" and "a blatant violation of basic legal principles."
Patil insists his posts are just democratic dissent—not hate speech—and points out there were no violence charges against him.
Detentions, travel ban, and legal fight
Patil was held for 15 hours when he landed in Mumbai, then stopped again days later while trying to fly back to Manchester because of an active Look Out Circular (LOC).
Even after cooperating with authorities and providing written replies, the LOC stayed in place.
Now he's taken the matter to Bombay High Court to get both the FIR and LOC dropped.
The court sought the Maharashtra government's response to Patil's plea challenging the FIR and LOC.
Meanwhile, Patil says these actions are restricting his freedom of movement and expression as a British citizen.