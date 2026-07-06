Nripendra Mishra to attend Monday Ram Temple trust meeting online
India
Nripendra Mishra, who leads the Ram Temple construction, will attend Monday's big trust meeting online instead of in person.
This move comes as some sadhus and saints aren't happy with his involvement, and the trust is under a cloud after recent donation embezzlement allegations.
Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resignations
The meeting will tackle the resignations of two top members, General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra, and talk about shaking up how things are run.
There's even talk of creating a CEO role to boost transparency and governance.
With several senior members skipping the meeting, today's decisions could really shape what happens next for the trust.