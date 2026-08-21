Nripendra Misra denies fallout with Champat Rai over 9-page letter
Nripendra Misra, who heads the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, has shot down rumors about a fallout with former Trust general secretary Champat Rai.
He called reports of a critical nine-page letter from Rai "completely baseless," and said, "I have not seen any such letter. Until I see the letter, I will only tell you that this is a concocted story of yours (media). There is no such letter, nor is there any such criticism, even if it were 9 pages long; he has not made any such criticism. This is merely a made-up story by you (media) people."
Champat Rai stepped down last month
Rai stepped down last month after questions were raised about donation management.
Meanwhile, Misra shared that 60 out of 70 temple construction projects are done and handed over to the Trust.
He also emphasized the temple is being built entirely with public donations (no government money involved) and promised drainage upgrades, plus new facilities like an auditorium and museum soon.