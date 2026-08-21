Nripendra Misra denies fallout with Champat Rai over 9-page letter

Nripendra Misra, who heads the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, has shot down rumors about a fallout with former Trust general secretary Champat Rai.

He called reports of a critical nine-page letter from Rai "completely baseless," and said, "I have not seen any such letter. Until I see the letter, I will only tell you that this is a concocted story of yours (media). There is no such letter, nor is there any such criticism, even if it were 9 pages long; he has not made any such criticism. This is merely a made-up story by you (media) people."