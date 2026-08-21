'Completely baseless': Nripendra Misra denies rift allegations with Champat Rai
What's the story
Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, has dismissed media reports of an internal conflict over the construction of the Ayodhya temple. The reports claimed that former trust general secretary Champat Rai had written a nine-page letter criticizing Misra's arbitrary decisions. However, Misra denied seeing such a letter and called the claims "completely baseless."
Project update
Audit of construction work to be conducted
Misra also gave an update on the temple's construction, saying that 60 out of 70 projects have been completed.
He said these projects have been handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust for maintenance.
"Most importantly, we will conduct an internal audit of the construction work that has been handed over to the Trust," he said.
Infrastructure improvements
Addressing waterlogging concerns and other updates
Misra also addressed concerns of waterlogging on the temple premises during monsoon. He said discussions were held with municipal authorities to connect the drains and promised completion within two months.
The focus now shifts to completing remaining facilities like an auditorium, trust office, and museum.
Misra emphasized that no government funds were used in the temple's construction; it was entirely funded by public donations collected by the Nyas (trust).