Nripendra Misra inspects Ram Janmabhoomi construction in Ayodhya this week
Nripendra Misra, who heads the Ram Temple Construction Committee, dropped by Ayodhya this week to see how work is shaping up at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.
After a quick prayer at Hanuman Garhi, he sat down with Trust officials and engineers to go over updates, like new entry gates, boundary walls, and better facilities for pilgrims.
Nripendra Misra stresses timelines and quality
Misra made it clear that sticking to timelines and keeping quality high are top priorities. He also talked about fresh management systems now running at the site.
The meeting brought together key players like Krishna Mohan, the interim general secretary of the Trust, temple architect Ashish Sompura, plus teams from Larsen & Toubro and CBRI Roorke.
Misra will lead another review meeting soon at the Ram Katha Museum as construction continues at this historic spot believed to be Lord Ram's birthplace.