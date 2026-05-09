NS Raja Subramani named India's Chief of Defense Staff

Decorated veteran with senior military roles

With over 40 years in the Army, Subramani has led major operations across Assam and India's borders and held top roles like Vice Chief of Army Staff and Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat.

He's an alum of NDA, holds a Master's degree from King's College London and study at the National Defence College in New Delhi, and has picked up honors like the Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his service.