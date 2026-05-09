NS Raja Subramani named India's Chief of Defense Staff
India
Lt. Gen. NS Raja Subramani (retd.) has been named India's new Chief of Defense Staff, starting May 30, 2026.
He'll take over from Gen. Anil Chauhan and also step in as secretary of the Department of Military Affairs.
Decorated veteran with senior military roles
With over 40 years in the Army, Subramani has led major operations across Assam and India's borders and held top roles like Vice Chief of Army Staff and Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat.
He's an alum of NDA, holds a Master's degree from King's College London and study at the National Defence College in New Delhi, and has picked up honors like the Param Vishisht Seva Medal for his service.