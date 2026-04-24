NSA Ajit Doval meets 14 Indian Muslims at new PMO
India
NSA Ajit Doval recently sat down with a group of 14 influential Indian Muslims, including business leaders, educators, and professionals, at the new Prime Minister's Office.
Led by Zafar Sareshwala, the meeting focused on building national unity and addressing concerns about religious discrimination.
Doval stresses unity, delegates seek opportunities
Doval emphasized that "India is a ship, we all sail together, or we sink together," highlighting the need for everyone to work together.
The group discussed better education and job opportunities for minorities, with participants like Zahir Kazi calling for ongoing dialogue to clear up misunderstandings.
Sareshwala appreciated Doval's openness and expressed hope these conversations will continue.