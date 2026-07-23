NSA detention authority renewed for Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar
India
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar now has the authority to detain people under the National Security Act (NSA) until October 18, 2026.
This means he can approve holding someone for up to a year without formal charges, a power renewed every three months as part of standard procedure, according to Delhi Police.
Delhi Police says renewal predates protests
Delhi Police made it clear this renewal is not connected to the ongoing Jantar Mantar protests calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
They emphasized the order was approved before these demonstrations began and is not tied to any specific recent events.