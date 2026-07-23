NSCN-IM splits as Ikato Swu heads Eastern provisional team
Big changes for the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM): the group has officially split, with its Eastern Flank forming a provisional government.
This happened after four members from the Eastern side were allegedly killed by their own group in Manipur.
At an emergency meeting, Ikato I Chishi Swu was chosen to head a nine-member team until a full-fledged government is formed.
Eastern flank expels Muivah and Tuccu
The Eastern Flank says the main NSCN-IM leaders at Camp Hebron have been compromising Naga sovereignty during talks with India.
They pointed out frustration over a 2019 ultimatum that dropped demands for a separate flag and constitution and accused leaders of not reacting when India didn't follow through on earlier agreements.
The faction announced it had decided to expel Th. Muivah and chairman Q. Tuccu from NSCN-IM.
They're also sticking to their goal of Greater Nagalim, bringing together Naga-inhabited areas across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Myanmar, and say their political and armed struggle will continue.