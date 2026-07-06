NSO survey finds 69% urban women sidelined by housework

Urban salaried women earn ₹23,700

The survey also points out that women earn noticeably less than men: salaried women make about ₹23,700 a month (that's 23% less than men), and self-employed women get less than half what men do.

The pay gap is more pronounced in cities such as Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur, while Prayagraj stands out as the only city where women actually earn more.

Plus, urban jobs demand long hours; in Rajkot (51.5 hours) and Faridabad (50 hours), salaried women work long hours.