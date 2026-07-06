NSO survey finds 69% urban women sidelined by housework
A new NSO survey shows that in India's big cities, around 69% of women aren't working mainly because they're busy with childcare and household chores.
For men, it's just 1%.
Some women are also stepping back for studies (16%) or health reasons (10%).
It's a pretty clear sign that home responsibilities are holding back a huge part of the female workforce.
Urban salaried women earn ₹23,700
The survey also points out that women earn noticeably less than men: salaried women make about ₹23,700 a month (that's 23% less than men), and self-employed women get less than half what men do.
The pay gap is more pronounced in cities such as Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur, while Prayagraj stands out as the only city where women actually earn more.
Plus, urban jobs demand long hours; in Rajkot (51.5 hours) and Faridabad (50 hours), salaried women work long hours.