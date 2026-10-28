NSUI says Delhi Police detained Jamia students amid election protests
India
NSUI claims Delhi Police detained two Jamia Millia Islamia students, Faizan (NSUI's Jamia unit president) and Zeeshan (a former national head of the organization's social media wing), on Wednesday.
This happened as student protests hit day 17, with demands to bring back student union elections that haven't been held since 2006.
Hunger strike demands fixed election date
NSUI members have been on an indefinite hunger strike, pushing for immediate election dates.
The university promised elections within 15 days of constitution approval, but students want a fixed date.
Tensions grew after Congress MPs were booked for entering campus without permission, and classes even shifted online for safety.