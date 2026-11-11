NSUI's Anas Khan accused of offering cash to female students
A Delhi University student has accused Anas Khan, vice president of NSUI, of sending messages to female students offering cash, flight tickets, and VIP concert access, but only for women with a "good physique" and a "pleasing personality."
The messages were linked to a Diljit Dosanjh concert in Ahmedabad.
Student threatened, Khan retains NSUI post
After the student spoke out, she says she's been getting threatening calls and feels unsafe.
Khan was suspended from his college but still holds his NSUI post.
The incident has sparked calls for stricter action and raised questions about women's safety and how seriously student groups take these issues.
As one student put it, this isn't just about one person: it's about the culture that lets this happen.