NTA announces UGC-NET June results with over 97,000 PhD qualifiers
India
The NTA has announced the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects.
Out of 6.07 lakh candidates, more than 97,000 have qualified for Ph.D. admissions, and over 4,000 made it to the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) list.
English, Commerce, Sociology re-exams Sept 9-10
If you took English, commerce, or sociology, heads up: re-exams are scheduled for September 9 and 10 because an expert panel found mistakes in those papers.
The NTA flagged these issues in August and confirmed new dates so everyone gets a fair shot.