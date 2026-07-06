NTA begins NEET UG 2026 fee refunds, final window open
India
Good news for NEET UG 2026 test-takers: NTA has begun refunding your application fees if you appeared for the May 3 exam and have verified your bank details.
If your information is not correct or complete, there is a final window to fix it by July 7.
Update bank details at neet.nta.nic.in
Head to neet.nta.nic.in and look for the "Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details" link.
Log in, double-check that your account number, IFSC code, and name are correct, then submit.
After July 7, whatever you have entered is final (no more edits), so make sure everything's accurate or you might miss out on your refund.