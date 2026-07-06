NTA begins NEET UG 2026 fee refunds, final window open

Update bank details at neet.nta.nic.in

Head to neet.nta.nic.in and look for the "Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details" link.

Log in, double-check that your account number, IFSC code, and name are correct, then submit.

After July 7, whatever you have entered is final (no more edits), so make sure everything's accurate or you might miss out on your refund.