NTA cancels May 3 NEET UG 2026 amid leak reports
India
Big news for medical aspirants: the NEET UG 2026 exam held on May 3 has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after reports of a paper leak.
Apparently, guess papers with over 100 chemistry and biology questions were shared and sold before the test, so the authorities decided to scrap the exam to keep things fair.
NTA says no re-registration, refunds assured
Don't stress, NTA says everyone who registered for May doesn't need to sign up again or pay any extra fees. Your current registration and exam center choices will stay valid.
The new exam date will be announced soon, and any fees you already paid will be refunded.
NTA promises a fair process this time around.