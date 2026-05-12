NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 after alerts over nearly 135 questions India May 12, 2026

The NEET-UG 2026 exam has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after reports surfaced that nearly 135 questions from "guess papers" were in the actual test held on May 3.

The NTA said they called off the exam based on alerts from central agencies about possible leaks, raising big concerns about fairness.