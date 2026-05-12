NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 after alerts over nearly 135 questions
India
The NEET-UG 2026 exam has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after reports surfaced that nearly 135 questions from "guess papers" were in the actual test held on May 3.
The NTA said they called off the exam based on alerts from central agencies about possible leaks, raising big concerns about fairness.
Candidates keep registrations amid Delhi protests
Good news: You don't need to re-register or pick new centers for the re-conducted exam. Your details and choices stay as they are.
Meanwhile, student protests broke out in Delhi, with groups like NSUI demanding more transparency and calling out repeated lapses.