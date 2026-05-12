NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 after alleged question paper leak India May 12, 2026

The NEET-UG 2026 exam, taken by nearly 24 lakh students on May 3, has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) because of allegations of a question paper leak.

The NTA said the decision came after input from central agencies and law enforcement, adding, "The decision to cancel the exam was taken after reviewing all evidence."