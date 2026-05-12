NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 after alleged question paper leak
India
The NEET-UG 2026 exam, taken by nearly 24 lakh students on May 3, has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) because of allegations of a question paper leak.
The NTA said the decision came after input from central agencies and law enforcement, adding, "The decision to cancel the exam was taken after reviewing all evidence."
NEET-UG admit cards and dates pending
Fresh exam dates and admit card details will be announced soon, so keep an eye on official updates.
This isn't the first time NEET faced trouble; back in 2024, there was a similar paper leak scandal that led to investigations and calls for better safeguards in medical entrance exams.