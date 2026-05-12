NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 after paper leak as CBI investigates
The NEET-UG 2026 exam, held on May 3, has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to a paper leak and other irregularities.
Gujarat Minister Praful Pansheriya reassured students who won't need to re-register or pay again for the rescheduled test.
A CBI investigation is now underway to look into what happened.
Registrations automatically transferred and fees refunded
All your registrations, details, and exam center choices will automatically move to the retest; no extra steps needed. Any fees you already paid will be refunded.
The NTA says new dates will be announced separately.
This is actually the second year in a row that NEET has faced big disruptions, so officials say canceling was necessary "to preserve public trust in the examination system" and keep things fair for everyone.