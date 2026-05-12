NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 after paper leak as CBI investigates

Registrations automatically transferred and fees refunded

All your registrations, details, and exam center choices will automatically move to the retest; no extra steps needed. Any fees you already paid will be refunded.

The NTA says new dates will be announced separately.

This is actually the second year in a row that NEET has faced big disruptions, so officials say canceling was necessary "to preserve public trust in the examination system" and keep things fair for everyone.