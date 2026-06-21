NTA clarifies extra time for NEET (UG) June 21 re-exam
If you're taking the NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam on June 21, here's what you need to know:
The NTA has clarified who gets extra time during the test.
Some candidates had questions about a "Y" mark on their admit cards, but only those whose cards say "Eligibility for Compensatory Time: ***Yes" will actually get that benefit.
NEET admit-card 'Y' not extra time
If your admit card just has a "Y," you're not eligible for extra time, so double-check!
Details about scribe assistance and compensatory time for PwD/PwBD candidates are right on your admit card.
For more clarity, refer to the official guidelines from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment or Paragraph five in Chapter seven of the NEET (UG) Information Bulletin.
And don't forget to keep an eye on NTA and NEET websites for any updates.