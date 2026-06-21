NTA clarifies extra time for NEET (UG) June 21 re-exam

NEET admit-card 'Y' not extra time

If your admit card just has a "Y," you're not eligible for extra time, so double-check!

Details about scribe assistance and compensatory time for PwD/PwBD candidates are right on your admit card.

For more clarity, refer to the official guidelines from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment or Paragraph five in Chapter seven of the NEET (UG) Information Bulletin.

And don't forget to keep an eye on NTA and NEET websites for any updates.