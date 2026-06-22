NTA completes NEET-UG 2026 re-exam in 37 days, results soon
India
The NEET-UG 2026 re-exam is done, and results will be out soon, so you won't have to wait long for your medical college counseling.
The National Testing Agency managed to pull off the re-exam in just 37 days after the original was canceled, thanks to some pretty unusual circumstances.
NTA DG Singh calls re-exam challenging
Director General of the National Testing Agency, Abhishek Singh, called it very challenging, since it needed help from the Air Force, paramilitary forces, railways, and more.
But all that effort paid off: Singh said the agency remained confident about the process and had received good reports.