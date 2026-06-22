NTA completes NEET-UG 2026 re-exam in 37 days, results soon India Jun 22, 2026

The NEET-UG 2026 re-exam is done, and results will be out soon, so you won't have to wait long for your medical college counseling.

The National Testing Agency managed to pull off the re-exam in just 37 days after the original was canceled, thanks to some pretty unusual circumstances.