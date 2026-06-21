NTA conducts NEET-UG retest at 5,440 centers after leak allegations
After the original NEET-UG exam was canceled over leak allegations, the NTA held a retest on Sunday at 5,440 centers.
More than 100,000 students took the exam, which is their ticket to medical and dental colleges across India.
NTA deploys 1,38,560 CCTV cameras
To keep things fair, NTA set up 1,38,560 CCTV cameras and 51,311 jammers.
Entry was strict: students needed admit cards and valid IDs.
Sonia appreciated the improved facilities like coolers and drinking water; Kishan from Delhi said, "Security is tighter this time," while Sonia felt these steps could have stopped earlier issues.
The test ran in 13 languages across hundreds of cities in India and abroad, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging candidates to appear for it fearlessly and free of anxiety.