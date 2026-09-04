NTA considering computer-based NEET-UG from 2027 needing 2.5 million computers

With 2.2 million students taking NEET-UG in 2025 (especially from states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra), going digital isn't simple.

Many schools still lack working computers (only around 63% had them in 2025-26 data), and states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are facing major shortages.

To help out, the NTA has asked the All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, to collect information from government institutions on the number of functional computers available, networking and internet connectivity, power backup, CCTV facilities, and vacant space that can be developed into testing centers.