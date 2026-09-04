NTA considering computer-based NEET-UG from 2027 needing 2.5 million computers
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is thinking about turning NEET-UG into a computer-based exam from 2027, moving away from the old pen-and-paper style.
If this happens, India would need a massive setup, about 2.5 million computers for just one shift, which is eight to nine times the scale of NEET-PG.
NTA asks AICTE to survey computers
With 2.2 million students taking NEET-UG in 2025 (especially from states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra), going digital isn't simple.
Many schools still lack working computers (only around 63% had them in 2025-26 data), and states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are facing major shortages.
To help out, the NTA has asked the All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, to collect information from government institutions on the number of functional computers available, networking and internet connectivity, power backup, CCTV facilities, and vacant space that can be developed into testing centers.
NTA considers year-round NEET-UG schedule
To avoid needing millions of computers on a single day, the NTA is also looking at letting students take NEET-UG year-round, whenever they're ready.
This could make things smoother for everyone and ease the pressure on digital resources.