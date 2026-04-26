NTA delays NEET UG admit card release to April 27
India
Heads up, NEET UG aspirants!
The NTA has delayed the admit card release; now you'll be able to download your hall ticket from the official portal available by 10am on April 27.
That's about six days before the big exam on May 3, so keep your login details handy.
NEET May 3 2pm to 5pm
The exam is set for May 3, from 2pm to 5pm with centers and times unchanged.
NTA recommends using this last Sunday for a quick mock test or revision session.
Don't forget: bring your admit card, a valid photo ID, and passport-sized photos to the center: no shortcuts here!
Good luck!