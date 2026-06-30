NTA evaluates NEET-UG 2026 re-exam papers after over 10,000 objections

Original NEET scrapped, re-exam drew millions

This year's original exam was scrapped because of a paper leak, leading to a CBI investigation and several arrests.

The re-exam on June 21 saw more than two million students show up at 5,440 centers in India and 14 abroad.

The test was held in 13 languages, with special arrangements for more than 10,000 candidates with disabilities and even for some who were critically ill, showing just how massive and collaborative this effort really was.