NTA evaluates NEET-UG 2026 re-exam papers after over 10,000 objections
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has commenced the evaluation of answer sheets for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam after more than 10,000 objections were received to the provisional answer key released on June 25.
All those concerns are being reviewed now, so the final answer key and results should be out shortly.
Original NEET scrapped, re-exam drew millions
This year's original exam was scrapped because of a paper leak, leading to a CBI investigation and several arrests.
The re-exam on June 21 saw more than two million students show up at 5,440 centers in India and 14 abroad.
The test was held in 13 languages, with special arrangements for more than 10,000 candidates with disabilities and even for some who were critically ill, showing just how massive and collaborative this effort really was.