NTA expected to release NEET UG provisional key June 24
India
If you took the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, here's some good news: NTA is expected to release the provisional answer key on June 24, around 6pm.
You'll be able to check your answers against the official solutions and get a pretty good idea of your score before results are out.
Just head to neet.nta.nic.in when it's live.
Log in to check answer keys
Log in with your application number and password to see the answer key for all question paper sets (50, 60, 70, and 80).
If you spot any mistakes or disagree with an answer, NTA will likely open an objection window so you can submit challenges; just be sure to back them up with proof and watch for updates on the site.