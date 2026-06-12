NTA extends NEET-UG 2026 exam duration to 195 minutes
India
Big update for NEET aspirants: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the NEET-UG 2026 exam to 195 minutes, running from 2:00pm to 5:15pm.
This gives everyone a bit more breathing room to finish the paper and handle attendance without feeling rushed.
NEET-UG booklets get 4 rough pages
You'll also get four rough work pages in your question booklet instead of just two, a change made after listening to student feedback (left-handers, you're included!)
The new layout will be used for all language versions, making things a little smoother on exam day.