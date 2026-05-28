NTA extends NEET UG 2026 refund deadline to June 22
India
Missed the first window to submit your bank details for NEET UG 2026 fee refunds? Good news: the NTA has extended the deadline to June 22, 2026, so you've got extra time.
Nearly 13 lakh students have already submitted their information, but if you haven't yet, just log in to the NEET portal with your application number and password.
Provide bank account and IFSC details
You'll need to fill in your account holder name, bank name, account number, and IFSC code.
Uploading a canceled check is optional but can help prevent mistakes.
The NTA really wants everyone to double-check their details before submitting (once you hit send, changes aren't allowed).
This extension is just to make sure no one misses out on their refund.