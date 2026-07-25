NTA fires 47, pledges tighter cybersecurity after 2026 NEET-UG leak

The government is getting tough too: leaking exam papers could mean up to 10 years in jail or a fine of up to ₹10 crore under proposed amendments.

But students and groups like the Cockroach Janta Party are still protesting, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and support for affected families.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike but continues to call for real reform.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi promised strict action in video messages, while Rahul Gandhi criticized how protesters were treated and also wants Pradhan to step down.

Talks between protest leaders and the government are set for tomorrow.