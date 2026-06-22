NTA holds NEET retest after leak allegations, security tightened
India
After the original NEET exam was canceled over allegations of a question paper leak, the NTA organized a retest on Sunday across 97 centers in Delhi.
Security was noticeably tighter this time, with students reporting thorough frisking before entering.
The exam saw over 2.2 million students taking part nationwide at thousands of centers.
Students find retest tougher, parents worried
The sudden cancelation and rescheduling left many candidates feeling stressed and uncertain about their prep.
Meemansa from Palam shared that the disruption made things harder for her, while parents worried about future plans.
Students said the retest felt more difficult than before, especially physics.