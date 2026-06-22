NTA holds NEET retest after leak allegations, security tightened India Jun 22, 2026

After the original NEET exam was canceled over allegations of a question paper leak, the NTA organized a retest on Sunday across 97 centers in Delhi.

Security was noticeably tighter this time, with students reporting thorough frisking before entering.

The exam saw over 2.2 million students taking part nationwide at thousands of centers.