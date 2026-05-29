NTA informs Supreme Court NEET-UG will be computer-based from 2027
Big change ahead: NEET-UG will switch to a computer-based exam starting in 2027.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) shared this update during a Supreme Court hearing, responding to concerns about paper leaks and exam mishaps.
With more than 2 million students taking NEET-UG every year for medical college admissions, this move aims to make things more secure and reliable.
NTA promises secure centers, fair access
The NTA is working on setting up tech-enabled centers nationwide, promising encrypted question papers and real-time monitoring for better security.
They're aware that digital access isn't equal everywhere, especially in rural areas, and have assured that the switch won't happen until everyone has fair access and the infrastructure is ready.
This shift is part of bigger reforms to keep exams honest and transparent.