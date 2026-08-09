NTA introduces 3 GM roles after NEET-UG 2026 leak
After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is stepping up its game by introducing three new general manager roles.
These positions (covering Test Centre Network & Operations, Information Security, and Vigilance, Investigation & Forensics) are all about making exams fairer and safer for everyone.
NTA GMs to secure exams, centers
The General Manager-Vigilance, Investigation & Forensics will lead crackdowns on cheating, leaks, and impersonation, while building a digital forensics system and working closely with agencies like the CBI and state police.
The General Manager-Test Centre Network & Operations will focus on smooth exam delivery and bringing more centers to underserved areas.
Meanwhile, the General Manager-Information Security (Chief Information Security Officer/CISO) will set up a 24/7 security hub to protect data and keep everything running by the book.