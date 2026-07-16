NTA issues final NEET UG 2026 answer key after leak
India
The NTA has just dropped the final answer key for NEET UG 2026.
This comes after the exam was reheld on June 21 because of paper leak issues, a stressful ride for the nearly 2.5 million students who take this massive medical entrance test every year.
NTA key online, results July 20
You can grab the final answer key now at neet.nta.nic.in.
Earlier, students could flag any mistakes in a provisional version, and those were checked by an expert panel before results were finalized.
As for your scores, results are expected by July 20, so keep an eye on the official site for updates and good luck!