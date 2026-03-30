NTA issues JEE Main 2026 session 2 admit cards jeemain.nta.nic.in
India
The NTA has dropped the admit cards for JEE Main 2026 session two.
If you're taking the exam on April 2 or 4, just head to jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in with your application number and password to grab yours.
Quick tip: double-check that your admit card shows both a QR code and a barcode before exam day.
Carry uploaded ID and passport-sized photo
Don't forget your admit card: it has all your key details and is your ticket inside.
You'll need a valid photo ID (the one uploaded in your application) and one passport-sized photograph.
The test is computer-based, happening at centers across India (and even abroad), covering Physics, Chemistry, and Math.
Qualifying candidates should check eligibility and next steps for further exams and admissions.