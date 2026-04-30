NTA issues NEET UG 2026 guidelines ahead of May 3
India
Getting ready for NEET UG 2026?
The NTA just dropped some important guidelines for the big day on May 3.
You may bring only a transparent water bottle, follow special steps if you carry religious items (so plan to arrive early for security checks), and stick closely to all instructions shared this week.
NEET clothing footwear and screening advice
Light clothes are recommended, but full sleeves or woolens are fine if you show up early for extra screening.
For footwear, go with slippers or low heels: they make entry smoother.
Arriving on time and cooperating with staff will help everything run smoothly.
Good luck!