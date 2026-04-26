NTA issues NEET UG admit cards for May 3 exam

Download card, check details, contact NTA

Download your admit card by logging in with your credentials.

It has all the key info: your exam center, reporting time, and important instructions for the big day.

Double-check everything on your card and follow the guidelines closely to avoid any last-minute hiccups.

If you hit a snag while downloading, NTA's helpline and email support are there to help.

And don't forget to keep an eye on official updates!