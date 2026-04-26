NTA issues NEET UG admit cards for May 3 exam
India
If you're taking the NEET UG on May 3, your admit card is now available on the official NTA website.
The exam will run from 2pm to 5pm at centers across India, so make sure you don't miss your slot.
Download card, check details, contact NTA
Download your admit card by logging in with your credentials.
It has all the key info: your exam center, reporting time, and important instructions for the big day.
Double-check everything on your card and follow the guidelines closely to avoid any last-minute hiccups.
If you hit a snag while downloading, NTA's helpline and email support are there to help.
And don't forget to keep an eye on official updates!