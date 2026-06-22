NTA: June 21 NEET-UG re-exam ran smoothly for 2 million

Abhishek Singh: Telegram ban, legal action

Singh said teamwork with government agencies made the exam glitch-free.

He reassured everyone that question papers were kept under strict control, so leaks were not possible.

To fight fake paper rumors and cheating, Telegram was temporarily banned; Singh pointed out how these false alarms stressed students out.

The authorities are cracking down legally on anyone spreading misinformation or trying to cheat to protect the exam's integrity.