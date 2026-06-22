NTA: June 21 NEET-UG re-exam ran smoothly for 2 million
The NEET-UG re-exam on June 21 went off without a hitch, according to Abhishek Singh, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
About 2 million students took the test across thousands of centers in India and even some abroad.
Singh credits tight security (think Aadhaar-based biometrics, facial scans, CCTV, signal jammers, and double frisking) for keeping things smooth and fair.
Abhishek Singh: Telegram ban, legal action
Singh said teamwork with government agencies made the exam glitch-free.
He reassured everyone that question papers were kept under strict control, so leaks were not possible.
To fight fake paper rumors and cheating, Telegram was temporarily banned; Singh pointed out how these false alarms stressed students out.
The authorities are cracking down legally on anyone spreading misinformation or trying to cheat to protect the exam's integrity.