NTA launches Pariksha Karmayogi to secure exams like NEET UG
The National Testing Agency (NTA) just rolled out Pariksha Karmayogi, a new training program aimed at making national exams like NEET UG more secure and transparent.
It's part of the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform, and comes after recent worries about exam leaks and fairness.
The goal? To help exam officials run pen-and-paper tests smoothly, so students can trust the process.
Pariksha Karmayogi training has 4 modules
Pariksha Karmayogi has four modules covering everything from prepping exam centers to handling test day logistics.
The first module focuses on fairness, while the others guide staff through security steps, exam-day monitoring, and post-exam routines.
There's also a handy reference guide for quick tips.
Officials get certified after self-paced training, so everyone's on the same page when it matters most.