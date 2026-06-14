NTA launches Pariksha Karmayogi to secure exams like NEET UG

Pariksha Karmayogi training has 4 modules

Pariksha Karmayogi has four modules covering everything from prepping exam centers to handling test day logistics.

The first module focuses on fairness, while the others guide staff through security steps, exam-day monitoring, and post-exam routines.

There's also a handy reference guide for quick tips.

Officials get certified after self-paced training, so everyone's on the same page when it matters most.