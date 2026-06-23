NTA likely to announce CUET UG 2026 results today

Check scores online for 2026-27 admissions

Just head to cuet.nta.nic.in, find the "CUET UG result" link, and log in with your application number and password or date of birth.

Remember, these results are valid only for admissions in the 2026-27 session.

Each university will have its own admission process based on these scores, so make sure you regularly check your chosen colleges' websites for counseling updates and next steps.

Good luck!