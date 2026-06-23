NTA likely to announce CUET UG 2026 results today
India
Big news for students: NTA is set to announce the CUET UG 2026 results, possibly as soon as today.
More than 1.5 million candidates took the exam between May 11 and June 7, so if you're one of them, keep an eye on cuet.nta.nic.in for your score.
Check scores online for 2026-27 admissions
Just head to cuet.nta.nic.in, find the "CUET UG result" link, and log in with your application number and password or date of birth.
Remember, these results are valid only for admissions in the 2026-27 session.
Each university will have its own admission process based on these scores, so make sure you regularly check your chosen colleges' websites for counseling updates and next steps.
Good luck!