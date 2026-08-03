NTA offers ₹7.5cr security contract after NEET-UG 2026 leak

After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is taking action by offering a contract estimated to be worth about ₹7.5 crore to hire a security agency.

This agency will protect NTA's headquarters in Delhi and other key sites, keeping exam papers, server rooms, and warehouses safe around the clock.

The contract lasts two years, with possible extensions, and bids are open until August 17.