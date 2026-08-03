NTA offers ₹7.5cr security contract after NEET-UG 2026 leak
India
After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is taking action by offering a contract estimated to be worth about ₹7.5 crore to hire a security agency.
This agency will protect NTA's headquarters in Delhi and other key sites, keeping exam papers, server rooms, and warehouses safe around the clock.
The contract lasts two years, with possible extensions, and bids are open until August 17.
NTA boosts physical and digital security
With public trust shaken after recent leaks, including a big one in 2024, the NTA is focusing on both physical and digital security to prevent insider breaches or other loopholes.
These steps are meant to make exams fairer and help restore confidence among students and families across India.