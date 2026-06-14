NTA opens NEET UG 2026 correction window for fee refunds
Hey NEET aspirants, here's a heads-up!
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a correction window for those eligible to get their exam fee refunded.
If you made mistakes in your bank details during registration, like typos or missing info, you can now fix them easily on the official NEET (UG) 2026 portal.
Login steps and re-exam entry rules
Just log in with your application number and password, do the OTP verification, and update things like your account number, beneficiary name, bank name, or IFSC code. You can also upload a scanned canceled check or passbook page.
Make sure all corrections are done before you download your admit card.
And speaking of admit cards, the NTA has released them for the re-exam happening on June 21, 2026.
Don't forget to bring your admit card, two passport-sized photos, photo ID proof, and any needed certificates; entry at the exam center starts at 11am and closes at 1:30pm sharp.