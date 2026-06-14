NTA opens NEET UG 2026 correction window for fee refunds

Login steps and re-exam entry rules

Just log in with your application number and password, do the OTP verification, and update things like your account number, beneficiary name, bank name, or IFSC code. You can also upload a scanned canceled check or passbook page.

Make sure all corrections are done before you download your admit card.

And speaking of admit cards, the NTA has released them for the re-exam happening on June 21, 2026.

Don't forget to bring your admit card, two passport-sized photos, photo ID proof, and any needed certificates; entry at the exam center starts at 11am and closes at 1:30pm sharp.