NTA opens NEET UG 2026 re-exam refunds, confirm bank details

Update bank details, challenge answer key

Log in at neet.nta.nic.in with your application number and password, verify with an OTP, and submit your bank information.

Also, if you want to challenge any answers from the June 21 exam, the provisional answer key is out. You can raise objections between June 25 and June 28 (11:50 p.m.) for ₹200 per question by uploading supporting documents on the portal.