NTA opens NEET UG 2026 re-exam refunds, confirm bank details
India
If you took the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, here's some good news: NTA has opened a refund window.
Just update or confirm your bank details on the NTA portal by June 30 to make sure you get your money back.
Missing the deadline could mean a longer wait.
Update bank details, challenge answer key
Log in at neet.nta.nic.in with your application number and password, verify with an OTP, and submit your bank information.
Also, if you want to challenge any answers from the June 21 exam, the provisional answer key is out. You can raise objections between June 25 and June 28 (11:50 p.m.) for ₹200 per question by uploading supporting documents on the portal.