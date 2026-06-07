NTA plans 0 trust architecture after NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak led to 13 arrests, including subject experts and translators, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is working on major changes.
The big shift? A new "zero-trust architecture" where experts submit questions to a central pool without knowing which test they'll end up on, cutting down on leaks by limiting who sees what.
NTA plans secure question bank AI
Final papers may now be assembled using tech from this secure question bank, with AI handling most translations, so fewer people have access to sensitive information.
Human validators just check for accuracy. The NTA is also discussing tighter transport and storage for printed papers.
Meanwhile, they're prepping for a NEET-UG retest on June 21, aiming to make sure future exams are way more secure.