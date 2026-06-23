NTA releases CUET UG 2026 results, check at cuet.nta.nic.in

Answer key finalized, 7 questions dropped

The NTA finalized the answer key after reviewing objections, dropping seven questions due to technical glitches.

The test covered a massive range: over 67 lakh test instances across over 12,900 subject combos, with almost equal numbers of male and female candidates (plus two identifying as transgender).

Your scorecard shows overall marks and subject-wise scores; double-check your info and let NTA know as soon as possible if anything looks off.

This exam opens doors to undergraduate programs at many universities across India.