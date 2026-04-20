NTA releases JEE Main 2026 session 2 final answer key
India
The NTA has just released the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 session two, after carefully reviewing all student objections.
The updated answers are live now on jeemain.nta.nic.in, so everyone can double-check where they stand.
Final answer key PDF on jeemain.nta.nic.in
To see the final answers, head to jeemain.nta.nic.in and hit the "JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key" link: everything's in a handy PDF.
These answers will be used to calculate your scores, and results are coming soon (keep an eye on the official site for updates).
Good luck!